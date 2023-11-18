US Bancorp DE Sells 7,042 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

