Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $484,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $591.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.67. The firm has a market cap of $561.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

