Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,873 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

