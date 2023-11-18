LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

