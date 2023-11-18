Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.27 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $274.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

