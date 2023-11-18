Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

