Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 32,100 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of TEGNA worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.80 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.64.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

