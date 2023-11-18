Boston Partners Buys New Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,695,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,550,000. Boston Partners owned 0.82% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

REXR opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

