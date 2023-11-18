Boston Partners Sells 36,681 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Partners cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 36,681 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $51,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $124.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $144.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

