Boston Partners Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,592,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,199 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $82,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

