Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,258 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $92,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

C stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

View Our Latest Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.