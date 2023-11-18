Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.3% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,627.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,557.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2,524.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

