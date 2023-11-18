Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.20 and a 52-week high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

