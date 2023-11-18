Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.1% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 133,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

