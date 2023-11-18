Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

