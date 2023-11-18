Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,401,733. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

