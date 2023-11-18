Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 153,103 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Trimble worth $73,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,704 shares of company stock worth $816,009 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

