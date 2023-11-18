Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.50% of Hubbell worth $88,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $300.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.43.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

