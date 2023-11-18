Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

