Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,445 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.84% of Livent worth $90,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Livent Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

