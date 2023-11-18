CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of CrowdStrike worth $77,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $207.09 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $210.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.10, a P/E/G ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

