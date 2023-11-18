Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $133.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

