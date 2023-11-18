ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $101,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $686.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $608.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.95. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $270.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.