Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.