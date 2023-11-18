Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $40.33 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $40,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after purchasing an additional 256,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $144.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

