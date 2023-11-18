Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $133.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.