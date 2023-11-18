Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $42,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,310,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,590,000 after purchasing an additional 97,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

