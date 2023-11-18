Shelton Capital Management Takes $3.76 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,971,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,431,000 after acquiring an additional 615,149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE IPG opened at $30.34 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.