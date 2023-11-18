Shelton Capital Management Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of Energy Recovery worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan Kai Chow purchased 1,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,685. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,201 shares of company stock worth $5,606,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.44 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

