Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $147.74.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.