Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.