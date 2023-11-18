Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 288 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOC opened at $464.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $549.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

