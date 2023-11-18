Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.