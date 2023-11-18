Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

