Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $547,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.