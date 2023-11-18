US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,953 shares of company stock worth $9,886,781. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

