US Bancorp DE Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after buying an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,165,000 after buying an additional 622,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

