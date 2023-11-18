Shelton Capital Management Purchases 656 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $38,189.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,776,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $1,519,393.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $38,189.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,776,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,649 shares of company stock worth $67,062,512 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

