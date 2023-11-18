Shelton Capital Management Has $3.91 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

AWK stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.29. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

