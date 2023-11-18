Shelton Capital Management Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $463.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

