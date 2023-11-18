Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of -126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,940,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

