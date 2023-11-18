Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.29% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after acquiring an additional 191,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 864,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after acquiring an additional 127,401 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 790,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $639,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,998,212.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,041 shares of company stock worth $1,047,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

