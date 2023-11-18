Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $547.97 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $557.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.78.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.