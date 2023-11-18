Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,827 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

NYSE ACM opened at $86.98 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

