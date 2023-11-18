Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2,944.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,303 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Cabot worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CBT opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.