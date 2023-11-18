Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $448,154. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.29. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.