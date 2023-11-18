Shelton Capital Management Acquires 217 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $544.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $550.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

