Shelton Capital Management Has $5.62 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,106 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 573,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,789 shares of company stock worth $3,819,493. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

