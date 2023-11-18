United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.49.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.