The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

